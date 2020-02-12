3 soldiers taken to hospital for minor injuries after hard landing at Hunter Army Airfield

(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff | February 12, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 5:35 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three soldiers were taken to the hospital after a hard landing at Hunter Army Airfield on Wednesday, according to the Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office.

A C-12 military aircraft with the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion had a hard landing just after 11:15 a.m. on the east end of the runway near taxiway A2.

According to a news release, the three soldiers were taken to the hospital to assess minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

