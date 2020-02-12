St. Helena Island man arrested, charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A St. Helena Island man has been arrested and charged for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office states that investigators and SLED agents arrested 39-year-old Derrick Holmes on Wednesday morning while he was working at a business. Holmes is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor – second degree and criminal solicitation of a minor.
A juvenile reported to the sheriff’s office on Jan. 14 that she was sexually assaulted at a hotel on St. Helena Island. The reported incident occurred on Jan. 13.
An interview was conduction with the victim as well as the collection of forensic evidence. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators were able to substantiate the victim’s claims.
Homes has been taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and has yet to receive a bond hearing.
