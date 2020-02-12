Top-Knotch Vocalists to Compete in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly 30 vocalists will compete in Savannah this month, and you have a chance to hear them sing.
The American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) has selected 28 singers out of over 100 applicants to take part. Those vocalists will compete for $400,000 in prizes as well as the chance to perform with the Savannah Philharmonic and the Savannah VOICE Festival.
The competition runs from February 17 to 21 at the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church and the Savannah Cultural Center. Tickets range from free to $55, depending on the event. An all access pass can be purchased for $130.
ATC Artistic Director Mikki Sodergren stopped by Morning Break to share more about the competition.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.