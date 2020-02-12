Two teenagers charged for threats directed at Statesboro High School

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department has charged two teenagers for threats directed at Statesboro High School.
Detectives arrested a 17-year-old female student on Tuesday, Feb. 11 for a threat that was posted on Snapchat.
She is charged with one count of terroristic threats, one count of false statements and writings, and one count of disrupting a public school.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, detectives identified a 15-year-old in Macon, Ga. has having made phone threats to SHS. SHS staff began receiving threatening phone calls from the suspect using the TextNow app on Monday, Feb. 10, according to the Statesboro Police Department.
That juvenile will have a hearing in Bulloch County Juvenile Court at a later date on charges of terroristic threats and disrupting a public school.
The Statesboro Police Department states that it does not believe the two threats were linked or made in conjunction with one another.
Anyone with information on either is advised to contact Detective Kreun at 912-764-9911.
