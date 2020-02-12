Wednesday: Near-Record Warmth Ahead of Cold Front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning - maybe cool enough for a light jacket.
The temperature warms into the mid and upper 70s at lunch and peaks near 80° in the afternoon.
The forecast remains mostly dry today ahead of a Thursday cold front. Temperatures dip, gradually, into the 60s this evening. Areas of fog, and patchy dense fog, may develop as temperatures cool after dinner-time.
We'll wake up to a mostly dry forecast Thursday, with morning commute temperatures in the 60s; warming into the mid and upper 70s by noon and peaking in the lower 80s during the middle of the afternoon.
Showers, and a few storms, filter in by late afternoon and early evening. The greatest coverage of rain may not arrive until later Thursday evening through early Friday morning.
The risk of severe weather remains quite low.
Cooler, drier weather filters in Friday - heading into the weekend.
