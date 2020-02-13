BC’s Farthing hopes to go out a winner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At some point, Jake Farthing knows he’ll be wrestling his final match this weekend.
The Benedictine senior will compete at the GHSA traditional state wrestling championships in Macon beginning Thursday. Like so many hitting the mats, his goal is to win a state championship.
Farthing has a chance as well. The Cadet 160 pounder finished second in last week’s sectional tournament, and leads his team in wins and pins this season.
He’s just one of the dozens of wrestlers who will see their high school careers end on the mat this week, win or lose. The way Farthing sees it, why not go out with a bang?
“It would mean the world to me. Everybody wants to end on top. Everybody wants that movie moment," Farthing smiles. "If I could take that home, I can’t even describe it, what that feeling would be like.”
BC head wrestling coach Joe Tvrdy says a state title win to close out his career would be a perfect ending for a kid who came over to wrestling after basketball didn’t work out when Farthing was a freshman.
It might just have been fate for Farthing to find himself on the mat, as Tvrdy says the senior has the perfect mindset to be a champion wrestler.
“He’s really stubborn, and I mean that in a good way,” Tvrdy laughs. “He’s not going to concede anything on the mat. He doesn’t think his opponent deserves anything he doesn’t earn. So he’s going to fight for every point.”
Farthing is hoping the third time at the state championships will be the charm. After qualifying for the first time as a sophomore, he placed as a junior.
Now Farthing believes it’s time to win the whole thing.
Farthing has a bye in the first round and will wrestle his first match in the state quarterfinals Thursday evening.
