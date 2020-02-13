Beaufort home condemned after 18 cats, turtle found in unsafe conditions

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a case of animal abuse after 18 cats and a turtle were found in unsanitary conditions, and in bad health.
Wednesday members of BPD were notified by Beaufort County Animal Services of numerous reports of possible animal cruelty occurring at a residence in the 500 block of Pine Court North in Beaufort.
Officers and animal services went to the home to talk to the 51-year-old woman who lived at the home. According to officers, they were met with the overwhelming odor of urine, ammonia and rotting trash coming from the home.
Investigators obtained a search warrant to enter the home. Beaufort County Animal Services officers located 18 cats in extremely poor health inside the home. Some of the cats were in rusting cages, filled with fecal matter, and appeared to have been in the cages for an extended period of time, unable to fully use their legs.
The caged cats were suffering from malnutrition and what appeared to be ammonia burns from the urine that collected in the cages.
Roaches and fleas infested the cats’ bedding and living areas. Some of the cats were to weak to lift their heads.
Officers found numerous dead rats and an injured turtle with a broken shell, “clinging to life” in fetid water inside a bathtub.
The 51-year-old woman was not at home during the execution of the search warrant.
The city of Beaufort building and codes enforcement officials deemed the home unsafe for habitation and declared it condemned due to how unsanitary and unsafe it was.
The investigation remains open and charges are pending against the woman living in the home. The animals were taken to a vet for further care.
