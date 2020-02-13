Cameron excited for opportunity at Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Jason Cameron made it pretty clear on Wednesday morning: leaving Jenkins was one of the toughest decisions he’s ever made.
But he feels it was the right one, as being the head football coach at Vidalia High School was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“Places like Vidalia, they don’t come very often," Cameron says. "That’s why it was the right time. Opportunities like this don’t come along very often.”
The Indians’ new head coach was introduced at the school during a Wednesday morning press conference. Cameron goes to Vidalia after three very successful years at Jenkins.
During his tenure, the Warriors went 33-7 and 21-2 in region play. The Warriors won two region crowns and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 1966.
But Cameron says this job is different. It’s not a re-build or even a build.
The Indians are the fourth winningest program in Class Double A and have plenty of tradition that Cameron will try to add to. It’s a big day for Vidalia and Cameron is ready to get started.
“The foundation is set. The staff is great, really receptive. It’s going to take some time. They don’t know me. I don’t know them. So it’s going to take some time to build relationships. For me, I hope they’re all ready to come and work and have the same common goal,” Cameron says. “There’s some guys here. If we are all on the same page and have the same end goals, I think we’ll be fine.”
The Indians have reached the state playoffs eight straight years, but have only one quarterfinal appearance to show for the streak.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.