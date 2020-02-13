Chatham Area Transit hosts community feedback meeting, looks to address connection concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Between balancing bus frequency and coverage of routes, there’s still a lot left on the table when it comes to increasing ridership for the leaders of Chatham Area Transit
Right now, CAT has a 50-50 model, which left alone won’t fix declining rider numbers.
Although a relatively small sample size of CAT riders, frequency of buses along routes and route coverage did come up at Wednesday evenings meeting.
“Sometimes we have good connections, and sometimes we don’t,” said one rider at the meeting.
About four months ago Chatham Area Transit's Board of Directors voted to cut the services of a consultant brought in to help CAT overhaul their fixed route bus network, something that hasn't been done in decades.
The initiative called 'Let's Go: Designing a Better Transit Together' has been on hold ever since.
According to CAT communications, the major decision likely won't be made until a permanent CEO is found.
There are several board terms that expire this June as well.
To help with connection issues, CAT can implement what’s called a pulse system in the short term.
“The bus gets there, they’re able to get off the bus, and get to the next bus instead of scheduling issues. In some areas now, we might have the bus leave a minute before the bus gets there," said Eric Curl, Communications Manager for Chatham Area Transit.
Another concern riders brought up at tonight's meeting was Saint Patrick's Day, and how regular riders are often left waiting because buses are too full for them to get on.
CAT staff recorded all of the issues and let the room know any route changes as a result of the holiday would be shared with the community ahead of time.
