Clemson faces tough test vs No. 5 Louisville

SUPER SENIORS: Louisville has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 73 percent of all Cardinals points over the team's last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Nwora has connected on 42.9 percent of the 147 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 16 of 38 over the last five games. He's also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.