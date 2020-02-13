CNT search warrant leads to arrest, drug seizure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team made an arrest Monday morning after a search warrant found narcotics.
The search warrant was for a residence located in the 1200 block of West 41st Street. Various controlled substances were seized, including a substantial amount of ecstasy, crack cocaine, and marijuana. Agents also seized $850.
CNT arrested William “Redd” Butler, 36, of Savannah. He is charged with various felony related drug charges, including Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
CNT was tipped off in January that Butler was was selling various controlled substances including crack cocaine and ecstasy.
Throughout the investigation, undercover CNT agents made drug purchases from Butler and identified his West 41st Street home.
At the time of Butler’s arrest, he was on misdemeanor probation.
The seized narcotics have an estimated street value of up to $2,500. More charges are expected.
