CryoLife: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) _ CryoLife Inc. (CRY) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $681,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.
The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $69.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $1.7 million, or 5 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $276.2 million.
CryoLife expects full-year earnings in the range of 15 cents to 17 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $292 million to $298 million.
CryoLife shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.20, declining slightly in the last 12 months.
