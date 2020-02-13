Democrats shift focus to South Carolina

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -With New Hampshire in the rear view mirror, and the 2020 presidential election growing closer, the focus for democratic candidates shifts to the Palmetto State.
U.S. Representative and democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard campaigned throughout the Lowcountry Wednesday, ending her night in Beaufort.
“Haven’t made up my mind yet," said South Carolina voter, Tommy Battista. "Kicking the tires on all the candidates, looking for somebody that I think can win in November.”
His son, Michael, joined him at the town hall.
“It’s my first time voting and the primary is training, so if I figure out to who vote for in the primary, I’ll be well-prepared in the general election.”
Rep. Gabbard said South Carolina is a crucial state for both her campaign, and the entire democratic party.
“South Carolina voters have a chance to send a message to Washington, and to the country about what kind of change and what kind of leadership they want to see not only in a democratic nominee, but in the future for our country. What I appreciate about South Carolina voters is that they are very independent thinkers and are ready to take a stand and bring their voices to the national stage.”
Many who attended the town hall said they came in just wanting to make an informed decision.
“It is between her and Trump, and I never thought that I would vote for a democrat, so I guess you could say my mind is open," Staci Fair said.
Rep. Gabbard finished 7th in the New Hampshire primary, receiving 3.3 percent of votes.
The South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary is Feb. 29.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.