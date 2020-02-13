Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Speedweeks is facing a significant shakeup. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Valentine’s Day in 2021. That's a week earlier than usual and puts NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl seven days after the actual Super Bowl. The revised date could cause changes to Speedweeks. The opening stretch of stock car racing includes Daytona 500 pole qualifying, the exhibition Busch Clash and the ARCA Series opener. Cramming everything into one week seems like the obvious outcome. That would eliminate two off days at the track and help shorten a long regular season that drivers have railed against for years.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devonte' Graham scored 28 points and Malik Monk added 25 to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 115-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bismack Biyombo had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte, and Miles Bridges scored 20. The Hornets rallied from a double-figure deficit to spoil D'Angelo Russell's home debut with Minnesota. Russell had 26 points and 11 assists. The Timberwolves played without Karl-Anthony Towns but led for most of the first three quarters.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, Tevin Mack added 16 and Aamir Simms finished with 12 as Clemson continued its mastery of Pittsburgh with a surprising 72-52 rout. The Tigers (12-12, 6-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their seventh straight over the Panthers (15-10, 6-8) by emerging from a shooting funk to snap a three-game losing streak. Clemson shot 50% (22 of 44) from the field, including 13 of 22 (59%) from 3-point range after shooting just 22% from 3 during their recent slide. Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 11 points and Au'Diese Toney chipped in 10 but the Panthers couldn't seem to figure out Clemson's zone defense.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — South Carolina took advantage of Georgia's shooting woes to race to an early big lead and beat the Bulldogs 75-59 on Wednesday night. AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks with 20 points. South Carolina earned its seventh straight win in its series with Georgia and improved to 15-9 overall and 7-4 in the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks have won five of their last six games. Georgia has fallen to 13th among 14 SEC teams at 12-12 overall and 2-9 in the conference. The Bulldogs have lost seven of their last eight games. High-scoring freshman Anthony Edwards led Georgia with 16 points.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has yet to decide how his 2021 race schedule will shake out. Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR champion and will give up a full ride at the end of the season. Johnson says he is open to racing any series. But nothing concrete has been planned for 2021 and beyond. He also says he will eventually give his input on who should replace him in the No. 48 Chevrolet at Hendrick Motorsports.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a former college football player was arrested after receiving a parcel that contained about $160,000 worth of marijuana and THC edibles. Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Jamel Hawkins was arrested this week and faces several drug charges. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said investigators this week saw Hawkins pick up the package at a Raleigh home. Hawkins was previously charged in 2015 and again in 2019 for violations of the state’s Uniform Athlete Agent Act. Hawkins is due in Orange County Superior Court in those cases Feb. 24. It's unclear whether Hawkins had an attorney.