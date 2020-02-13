Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer has hired one of South Carolina's most influential black lawmakers as an adviser to his campaign. The billionaire businessman is trying to make inroads in a state where black voters will play a dominant role in the Feb. 29 primary. Steyer’s campaign says state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter has signed on as a senior national adviser. Cobb-Hunter is the longest serving member of the South Carolina House and is the current president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators. Cobb-Hunter says Steyer is building “the most racially diverse coalition of voters who look like America as it is today.”