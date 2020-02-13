Memorial Health planning new emergency rooms in Pooler, Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health University Medical Center is planning to expand by adding emergency rooms in Pooler and Richmond Hill.
The hospital states it has spent more than $12 million on land for the new freestanding buildings.
The Richmond Hill ER will be located off Port Royal Road in an area that is currently wooded. Memorial paid about $9 million for the Richmond Hill site which consists of a little over 400 acres.
The Pooler location will be near Pooler Parkway and Blue Moon Crossing.
The goal is for both locations to be completed within two years.
