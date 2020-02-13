One dead in Colleton County crash, troopers say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died early Thursday morning in a single-car crash in Colleton County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A 2001 Honda Accord was headed south on Round O Road near Jacksonboro Road around 1 a.m. when the driver ran off the right side of the road, then overcorrected and hit a tree.
The driver, who died at the scene near Cottageville, was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt, Trooper Tyler Tidwell said.
The Colleton County coroner will release the name of the deceased.
