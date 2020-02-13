Samford, The Citadel look to end streaks

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Samford has depended on senior leadership while The Citadel has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For Samford, seniors Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to score 55 percent of the team's points this season, including 58 percent of all Samford points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Kaelon Harris, Kaiden Rice, Fletcher Abee and Rudy Fitzgibbons III have combined to account for 58 percent of The Citadel's scoring this season.