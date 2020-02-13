Savannah holds voting machine workshop with new devices

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every county in Georgia has to use the state’s new voting machines in every election this year.
Thursday, an effort in Savannah made sure voters were familiar with it before they headed to the polls. The A. Phillip Randolph Institute held workshops on the new voting machines.
Voters got a chance to try out the machines and ask questions.
A. Phillip Randolph Communications Chair says everyone should plan to take some extra time when the head to the polls.
“Making sure that we don’t review it well enough on the screen is going to be the hiccup in the community," said Communications Chairman James Jones. "I think what we need to do is, when we come in the ballot box, take our time, review each item that you want to vote on. It’s not mandated you vote on every item, but make sure you review those items, read it clearly, read it through, and then once you’ve done that at the very end once you have hit the ballot process, then go back in and review the ballot.”
The second workshop will be held Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the International Longshoremen Hall on North Lathrop Avenue.
The new machines will be used for the first time statewide in the presidential primary on March 24.
