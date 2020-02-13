Savannah Police chief gives update on weekend violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Violent and deadly crime were one of the topics of discussion at Thursday’s Savannah City Council workshop.
Chief Roy Minter spoke to council about the all of the homicides so far this year, revealing a few more details about this past weekends fatal shootings.
We learned in the meeting that the first fatal shooting this past Saturday stemmed from a case of road rage, a traffic altercation according to Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter.
That resulted in Brian Brannen being fatally shot in the parking lot of Carey Hilliards.
A second person shot in that incident who drove away from the scene was arrested and charged for being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.
The Chief says they are getting some community cooperation on these recent cases, and continue to rely on that information.
Mayor Van Johnson, who’s been outspoken about the violence and present at a few of the recent scenes had this to say during the work session.
“You have two issues at play, you had guns in the hands of people who should not have had them, and you had a bad choice. A police officer standing on the corner would not have stopped that from happening.”
As far as anti-gun violence initiatives, the Chief did say they are continuing to work with End Gun Violence. In fact, he says in the coming weeks he’ll be talking with council about that program shifting over to the police department from the DA’s Office.
