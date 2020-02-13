Savannah Weekend: Book festival, romantic celebration, & Irish Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you can lose yourself in books at the Savannah Book Festival, enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day at the Davenport House, and begin the St Patrick's Day celebrations.
The 13th Annual Savannah Book Festival kicks off Thursday evening with an opening address at the Trustees Theater! Tickets are still available for that event with Joseph Kanon.
Friday's keynote address with John Grisham is sold out, but you can still enjoy Festival Saturday.
Dozens of authors will give lectures at locations on Chippewa, Telfair and Wright squares. These are free and open to the public. There will also be food trucks set up on the squares. You can view the full Saturday schedule by clicking here.
You can celebrate Valentine's Day at the Davenport House! The Davenport House will be offering weddings and vowel renewals on Friday in the garden. Call the museum to make your reservation.
Also, on Friday and Saturday, a special candlelight house tour explaining he rich tradition of Madeira and its history in Savannah. You can see the house at dusk, including some spaces usually off limits to museum guests.
Lastly, the 28th annual Irish Festival begins Saturday at the Savannah Civic Center. This two day festival promotes Irish culture and music in a family friendly setting. Enjoy live music, dancing, food and much more. You can buy tickets online or at the door.
