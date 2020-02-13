SCAD to host ‘Savannah Women of Vision’ on Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design is gearing up for a big event Friday.
The school will be honoring Savannah women who are making an impact in our community and beyond. The vice president of SCAD Atlanta spoke about the goal of "Savannah Women of Vision."
"I think it's to continue to celebrate women. I think it's to continue to celebrate and say wow, look what you've done. You've made an impact. Why don't you reach one, and teach one, and continue to do that, so it inspires other people to find opportunities to celebrate,” SCAD Atlanta Vice President Audra Pittman said.
Landscape architect Clermont Huger Lee and businesswoman Suzanne Shank will be honored on Friday. The event is free and open to the public.
It will include a screening of the "Women of Vision" documentary as well as the unveiling of two gold relief portraits of the honorees, which will be added to the walls of Arnold Hall.
It’s happening at 4 p.m. in Arnold Hall on Bull Street.
