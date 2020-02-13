Second suspect charged for December 2019 deadly shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A second suspect has been charged in connection with a December 2019 homicide in Savannah.
The Savannah Police Department served an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Atravien Richardson. He is charged with murder.
Richardson was also served a warrant for trafficking heroin in connection with another ongoing investigation.
Richardson was in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center due to an unrelated case at the time the warrants were served.
The December 2019 shooting claimed the life of 25-year-old Tori Sterling.
Another suspect, Alajuakee Chamell Solomon, was arrested and charged in late January.
