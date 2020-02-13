Stewart hoping to bring stability to Windsor Forest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jeb Stewart doesn’t plan to do a lot of talking as the new head football coach at Windsor Forest.
When introduced to his new players Wednesday afternoon, Stewart told them he hoped it would be the longest meeting they ever had.
While he’s hoping to be short on words, he hopes there is plenty of action for the Knights in the future. The former Jenkins offensive coordinator got started on that action today, introduced as the program’s third head coach in three years.
“I just felt like I was at a point in my career where it was time to move on,” Stewart says. “We did a lot of great things at Jenkins. But I just thought it was time to move and put a stamp on my own program.”
A 25-year coaching veteran in Georgia, this will be Stewart’s first head coaching job. But working across town at Jenkins, he’s seen what this Windsor Forest team has to offer.
The Knights have reached the state playoffs three consecutive years, but have been knocked out in the first round each time.
Stewart will be tasked with helping Windsor take the next step, and he believes he can do that.
“This program needs some stability. There’s some great players here. It’s been tough the last couple of years playing them," Stewart says. "I’m just hoping we can move it from a Windsor Forest football team to a Windsor Forest football program.”
The Knights went 6-5 each of the last two seasons under Isaac Ferrell in 2019 and Greg Busby in 2018.
