Thursday: Couple Gusty Afternoon, Evening Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly cloudy and mild out this door this morning. Temperatures are near 70° in many spots.
But, the radar is dry through the morning commute.
The forecast remains mostly dry through lunch-time ahead of showers and storms. The chance of rain ramps-up well and between 1 and 3 p.m., just west of the I-95 corridor between 3 and 5 p.m. and along the coastline between 4 and 7 p.m. or so.
A couple of thunderstorms may become strong; producing gusty winds and small hail. The risk of organized severe weather remains low, but keep alerts turned on in your WTOC Weather App, just in case.
The forecast, gradually, dries out tonight and cooler weather filters in Friday. Temperatures struggle to get to 60° Friday afternoon with increasing sunshine and a cool wind.
Temperatures dip into the mid and upper 30s Saturday morning. Patchy areas of frost may develop; especially west of I-95.
In Savannah, the temperatures bottom-out near 40° Saturday morning.
A gradual warming trend builds in heading into next week ahead of our next chance of rain and cold front.
Have a great day,
Cutter
