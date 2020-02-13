Tracking heavy rain Thursday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re tracking a broken line of rainstorms with gusty winds even outside the storm AND we smashed a record today. We hit 86, which breaks the old record of 80 set in 2013 and 1876.
The line of storms will impact your evening commute so give yourself some extra time on the roadway.
We'll get a break in the rain for the latter part of the evening then as the cold front moves in a chance of rain will linger through Daybreak Friday.
Friday will be clearing out during the day and significantly cooler; high 61 and a north breeze 10-15mph.
Saturday will be that cool and crisp day that a lot of people have been missing and dry. Sunday warmer with a late day chance of showers that'll linger into the work week.
