Wayne Co. deputies helping students through Adopt-A-School program

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Every day, Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sierra McKeon heads to work to fight crime and protect her community. However, there’s one job she takes extremely seriously.
"Each deputy has two schools they pick in the county and those are those schools that they walk through twice a day,” McKeon said.
Every morning and every afternoon, the deputy fulfills her duties in the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Adopt-A-School Program.
It's the deputies' responsibility to inspect the school building from top to bottom.
"Make sure they're locked and there's nobody out there that shouldn't be out there,” McKeon said.
For many of the students, seeing an officer every day is comforting.
"Nobody is going to come here if they know they're here all the time,” 7th grader Landon McReady said.
This program isn’t just about safety, but deputies have an opportunity to create friendships with the students.
“They high-five the kids down the hallway. There are knuckle bumps. It's just great,” Arthur Williams Middle School Assistant Principal Dr. Cheryl McReady said.
Deputy McKeon said it’s important for students to know they can trust law enforcement.
“Law enforcement is there if they need them,” she said.
Sheriff John Carter said it’s important to have a partnership with the local schools. In the event of an emergency, it’s that trust and communication that can save lives.
