WWII Veteran shares her love story ahead of Valentine’s Day

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force celebrated Valentine’s Day a day early Thursday with their “I’m Just *Plane* Crazy For You” event.
“On the average day we talk about daylight strategic bombing,” said Education Program Coordinator Kristin Singleton.
But this wasn’t your average day at the Mighty Eighth.
Instead trading war stories, for love stories.
While they read countless letters sent between separated loved ones during the war, it was the love story of 97-year-old WWII Veterans Betty and Ed Roberts that seemed to resonate the most.
Perhaps because it’s a story told Betty told herself, the details still fresh in her mind.
It was her friend Helen who first suggested she write Ed.
“I had never seen him so, it was a little different,” said Betty.
But, something stuck, and they continued to write back and forth for a year.
When Ed finally got to come home, there was only one person he wanted to see.
“We met in Miami, and he gave me the flowers," said Betty, "it was just like I had known him all the time.”
Her first impression of Ed still vivid.
“He was so cute. He had the softest lips and the bluest eyes,” she exclaimed.
Then just three days later Betty says, “he asked me to marry him and I said yes.”
A love story that got off to a quick start but had the endurance to last 64 years, until Ed passed away back in 2009.
Although Ed is gone, the love they shared is still very alive, and the lessons we can learn from it will surely stand the test of time.
“Marriage is 100 percent. It’s not half and half, it’s 100 percent you both have to give in. You have a fight, you get over it and if you love them enough, you will.”
