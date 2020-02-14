Bond hearing date undecided for Atkinson, Berrien Co. triple murder suspect

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A bond hearing for one of the two men charged with murder in a triple homicide in Atkinson and Berrien counties will be held at a later date.
Jonathan Vann was charged with malice murder in connection to the deaths of Wayne and Mercedes Hackle and Bobbielynn Moore. Wayne and Moore’s bodies were found in Atkinson County and Mercedes’ body was found in Berrien County.
Vann is facing two murder charges in Atkinson County, and a murder charge in Berrien County.
On Thursday, one of Vann’s attorneys requested a bond hearing for all three warrants. Attorneys Jason Moon and J. J. Strickland are representing Vann.
District Attorney Dick Perryman said the two Atkinson County charges have not been set yet. However, Judge Clayton Tomlinson said he would only hear the motion bond for the Berrien County charge.
Vann’s attorney withdrew his motion for a bond hearing and requested a hearing for a later date once the Atkinson County charges are set.
A date for that bond hearing has not announced.
In March 2019, Vann was deferred to a superior court for bond by the Berrien County Magistrate Court. Vann’s appearance in Berrien County Superior Court Thursday was that appearance for a bond that was deferred in 2019.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
