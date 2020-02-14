Charleston seeks revenge on Northeastern

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace, Tyson Walker and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 72 percent of Northeastern's scoring this season. For College of Charleston, Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have combined to score 54 percent of the team's points this season, including 81 percent of all Cougars points over their last five.