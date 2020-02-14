City of Savannah staff cleaning monuments after recent vandalism incidents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City of Savannah staff is cleaning up several downtown monuments after vandalism incidents in recent weeks.
The Greenscapes Division is working with a contractor to clean the Celtic Cross, Spanish American monument, Marine monument in Forsyth Park, benches in Chippewa Square and the Sgt. Jasper monument.
A photo taken Feb. 1 by Tracey Thompson shows a pile of books burned at the base of the Celtic Cross monument in Emmet Park. A WTOC photographer found small pieces of burnt paper in the bushes near the monument on Friday, Feb. 14.
WTOC observed graffiti on the Jasper monument.
