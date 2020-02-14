Darien releases plans for Blessing of the Fleet

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Darien has announced its Blessing of the Fleet festival. It’s scheduled for March 27 through 29.
The annual event brings in tens of thousands of people every year.
Darien’s weekend-long Blessing of the Fleet celebration is the largest on the East Coast and organizers say this year is one you can’t miss.
Shrimpers - the heart of McIntosh. This is the theme for the 52nd Annual Blessing of the Fleet in Darien.
It’s a tradition that celebrates the community’s biggest industry - shrimping. What better way to do that then by celebrating with food, music and fun activities.
This year’s event includes a 5K, car show, and of course, the blessing of all the shrimp boat captains.
If you haven’t seen the blessing ritual before, the Darien-McIntosh County Chamber of Commerce president describes it as a spiritual experience.
“There’s just something about the way those boats move up there and how the captains receive their blessings and how the people on the boat celebrate the blessings from the ministerial,” said Mandy Harrison with Darien-McIntosh County Chamber of Commerce.
Some residents are asking if the new waterfront development will impact the Blessing. Coordinators say the area will still be accessible.
“We may need to make some minor modifications to accommodate a little bit of traffic that may be the residents of the condos,” said Darien-McIntosh County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Clay Hutchinson.
If you’d like more information about the Blessing of the Fleet celebration, or would like to become a vendor, visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.