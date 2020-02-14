Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 2-14-2020

By Dave Turley | February 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 11:19 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Cold front continues to push away for the area. This will allow skies to clear this afternoon and temps will be more seasonable. A coastal trough develops Saturday into Sunday. This will bring more clouds late Saturday with a rain chance Sunday. A warm front lifts north of the area Monday night followed by a cold front early Wednesday. This will keep lots of clouds and a chance for showers.

Today will be mostly sunny, highs 60-64.

Tonight will be clear and cold, lows 38-44.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs 59-62.

Saturday night will become mostly cloudy late, lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.