Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 2-14-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Cold front continues to push away for the area. This will allow skies to clear this afternoon and temps will be more seasonable. A coastal trough develops Saturday into Sunday. This will bring more clouds late Saturday with a rain chance Sunday. A warm front lifts north of the area Monday night followed by a cold front early Wednesday. This will keep lots of clouds and a chance for showers.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 60-64.
Tonight will be clear and cold, lows 38-44.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs 59-62.
Saturday night will become mostly cloudy late, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 50s.
