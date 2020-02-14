Eagles keep pace in Sun Belt with win over Coastal

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Entering Thursday night’s contest, Georgia Southern had just six games left on the regular season docket. A win over Coastal Carolina would keep them tied for second and in contention for a bye into the conference semifinals.
Southern kept the pace, taking down Coastal 79-69 at home Thursday. Isaiah Crawley scored 20 points to lead the Eagles, who had four players in double figures.
The story of this game was the Eagle defense. Southern held the Chanticleers to 0-14 shooting from three-point range and scored 21 points off Coastal turnovers.
With the win, Southern improves to 16-10 overall with a 10-5 record in Sun Belt play. The Eagles are back in action Saturday, hosting archrival Appalachian State. The last time those two met, Southern led by seven with 3:15 left. But the Eagles only managed one more point before the final buzzer, and App stunned Southern 74-72 in Boone.
