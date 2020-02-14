Fort McAllister State Park Offering Edible Plant Hikes

"The worst tasting thing is much easier. This is what they call a saw palmetto, over here. And I’ve not eaten one, I’m going to be honest. Like, I’m not quite brave enough just yet. Really late summer, early part of the fall, they put on berries. And Desoto and his men had actually shipwrecked somewhere along the St. John’s River and had been wandering around for days without food, hadn’t eaten for days. They didn’t know the land, so they didn’t know what they could and couldn’t eat. Some native people found them, brought them back to their village. And the chief was actually in their eating these particular berries, and when he was done eating them, he presented them to the men, who began to try to scarf them down because they hadn’t eaten in for days. But unfortunately, they weren’t able to get them down, because they described them as a combination of rotten blue cheese dipped in tobacco juice.”