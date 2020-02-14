Friday: early Showers, Afternoon Sun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cloudy this morning and much cooler-feeling, compared to yesterday morning. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and 50s with a chance of showers through the morning commute.
Be aware that roads may be damp, even where rain has stopped falling.
Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are forecast to be in the chilly 50s at noon, with a breeze. The temperature peaks near 60° this afternoon under plenty of sunshine.
A chance of rain returns by Sunday; scattered showers will spread in from the west and southwest as early as Sunday morning with a chance of scattered showers lingering through the day.
A cloudier, initially warm and somewhat wetter weather patterns settled in next week.
At some point, a strong cold front will sweep through; likely Wednesday or as late as Thursday morning. Much colder weather filters in late next week with continued clouds and a chance of rain. We’ll keep you updated.
