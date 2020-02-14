Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta airport officials say part of the ceiling at a restaurant inside a terminal collapsed, leaving a large chunk of it tilted at an angle and draped over countertops in the dining area. The airport's general manager says it appears that the ceiling was improperly attached, and there are now plans to review construction methods and design plans at other businesses inside the airport. The collapse happened shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in Concourse A. The airport said one customer requested emergency assistance, and was taken to a hospital by Atlanta Fire Rescue. Another person was treated at the scene.