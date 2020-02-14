Loved ones hold vigil for mother and daughter killed Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A makeshift memorial marks the place where Crystal and Ijenae Reynolds’ car went into a pond on Sunday.
Thursday, loved ones gathered in that same place to remember two lives taken too soon.
“The best comfort you can get is the presence. Just being there. Not trying to find words to say, because there are no words,” one speaker said to the crowd of mourners.
38-year-old Crystal Eve Reynolds is remembered as an outgoing, loving, care-taker.
“Her employment was home healthcare, so she got to know and take care of these ones that have even come out here tonight- their loved ones, she took care of their loved ones and she took care of them with love and compassion," said her brother-in-law, Rashad Lovett. "She loved to help others.”
16-year-old Ijenae Christiana Reynolds is remembered as a quiet, but sweet, teenager.
“I’m going to miss seeing them big pretty eyes," said her cousin, Antonio Fate. "If you talked to her, you know what I’m saying, you’d see she was full of personality, but she was quiet.”
Crystal left behind four sons, but family said she and her daughter, Ijenae, had a special bond.
“Her daughter was her shadow, you know? Everywhere she went, her daughter went," Lovett said. "I can only imagine what she felt when they took their last breath together and that will stick with me for the rest of my life.”
Crystal’s mother, Ijenae’s grandmother, said she just lost her husband in October, and asked for continued prayers for the family.
