Make Dinner for Your Valentine At Home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Are you skipping the reservations for a Valentine’s Day at home? Executive Chef Jason Starnes with the Alida Hotel has the perfect recipe. Leave the is Sweet Potato Buddha Bowl vegan for the perfect appetizer, or add your favorite meat or fish to make a heartier meal.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup Eggplant baba ghanoush
- ½ cup Farro (cooked)
- ½ cup Roasted sweet potatoes
- 1 Radish, shaved thin
- 3 Tbsp. Mint, rough chopped
- 3 Tbsp. Cilantro, rough chopped
- ½ cup Pomegranate seeds
- 2 Tbsp. Lemon vinaigrette
- Tamarind puree (optional)
Directions
- In a warm sauté pan, start with a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil.
- Add your farro and pomegranate seeds. Cook until farro is warmed through.
- Add sweet potatoes and warm through as well.
To construct
- Start with a healthy dollop of baba ghanoush.
- Add 2 tablespoons of lemon vinaigrette to farro and place on one side of bowl.
- Add sweet potatoes to bowl, keeping segregated from farro for presentation.
- Garnish with herbs and radish.
- Finish with optional tamarind puree (tamarind water and olive oil).
