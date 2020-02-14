Metter house fire now an arson investigation

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - An early morning house fire in Metter has investigators looking for an arsonist. They say someone started a fire on the outside of the house while the people inside were asleep.
Crews got the fire out quickly. But from the beginning, they had suspicions about how it started, and the state fire marshal agreed.
Metter firefighters got the call around 5 a.m. Wednesday of a house fire on Washington Street. It was burning up the side and into the eaves of the roof. Metter's chief says they got the fire out quickly because it was on the outside of the house.
“The first thing as an exterior fire at 5 o'clock in the morning, with grass and all burning when the ground was so wet from rain the night before. That was the first clue,” Metter Fire Department Chief Jason Douglas.
Once they deemed it suspicious, a state fire marshal's investigator came and found enough evidence to rule it arson and offer a reward statewide.
The chief asks for anyone with information to come forward, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 for details that lead to an arrest and conviction.
