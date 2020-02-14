Progress continues on GSU business incubator

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - An older building in Metter will have a new role in helping farm-related businesses get off the ground.
The old public works building in Metter remains a work in progress. Soon it will serve as an incubator, not for chickens and eggs, but for new businesses looking to grow.
The outside looks closer and closer to the design Georgia Southern University and the City of Metter have outlined. Inside, they’re dividing the old shop into individual offices for startup owners to rent. This incubator will mainly focus on agri-business, with a connection to the state department of Agriculture’s Georgia Grown program. The director says they’ll be able to offer resources and more to help businesses grow.
“Ag uses so many types of businesses, from accounting to graphics to so much more, marketing, so we can help them by focusing on that here,” said Economic Development Director Heidi Jeffers.
The first tenant, Better Fresh Farms, continues to grow hydroponic lettuce and other produce inside the climate control containers. They’re already planning to jump from four to 10 to handle the demand and help the incubator get bigger and bigger before it even opens.
They hope to have the offices and the rest of the building finished by summer.
