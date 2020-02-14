Race to impact downtown Savannah traffic, DOT shuttles on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Best Damn Race Savannah Half Marathon and 5K will take place this weekend.
The race will impact traffic and some Chatham Area Transit services on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Chatham Area Transit says bus operators will be unable to stop at some of the Forsyth Dot Shuttle bus stops. They say no stops will be missed on any other CAT routes, although there may be some brief delays caused by the race.
The Forsyth Dot Shuttle will resume serving all stops after the streets are cleared following the race, which ends around 10 a.m.
The following is race day shuttle information from Chatham Area Transit:
Forsyth Dot Shuttle
Stops missed Inbound – closest alternative stop:
Whitaker & Jones – Liberty & Whitaker
Whitaker & Gaston – Liberty & Whitaker
Whitaker & Hall – Liberty & Whitaker
Park Ave & Bull – Liberty & Whitaker
Stops missed Outbound – Closest alternative stop:
Drayton & Gwinnett – Drayton & Charlton
Drayton & Huntington – Drayton & Charlton
