Savannah physician sentenced to 20 years in prison for ‘substantially contributing to opioid crisis’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah physician was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday.
Dr. Frank H. Bynes, Jr. was found guilty in October 2019 by a federal jury on 13 counts of unlawful dispensation of controlled substances and three counts of health care fraud.
According to the court, Dr. Bynes was found to have contributed substantially to the opioid crises by writing prescriptions for nearly five million doses of controlled substances during a three-year period.
He worked at the MBA Community Clinic in Savannah, also known as MBA Diabetic Shoe and Supply Store. He also worked at Georgia Laboratory Diagnostic in Garden City, where he wrote prescriptions for massive quantities of narcotics.
Evidence showed Bynes was prescribing to some people who he knew had suffered an overdose. Many of these prescriptions were for the known “holy trinity” drug cocktail of opioids, alprazolam, and Soma.
He also engaged in unprofessional sexual conduct with female patients, using his prescribing as a tool to coerce them. He collected pictures of his female patients on his phone and e-mail accounts, including hundreds of women who he prescribed controlled substances.
While operating his illegal pill mill, Bynes said he worked for the Department of Justice and displayed false law enforcement credentials to his patients and others.
In addition, Bynes defrauded Medicaid, Medicare, and Tricare, resulting in excess of $2 million in fraudulent pharmacy claims.
