Stranger Things drops a major spoiler in season 4 teaser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warning: Spoilers ahead.
Well, well, well. Look who’s still alive.
In a very short teaser for season four, Stranger Things drops a major spoiler – Hopper is alive. And in Russia?
The fan theory that our favorite sheriff was somehow able to escape and didn’t die at the end of season 3 appears to be true.
Hopper appears at the very end of the video in some sort of frigid work camp in Russia. That opens a ton of questions - which is the point of teasers, right?
Guess we will have to wait and see. An official release date for season four has not been revealed.
Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most successful original series. The show has been primarily filmed in Georgia.
