Thousands expected downtown for 2020 Savannah Book Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of book lovers will head to downtown Savannah this weekend for the annual Savannah Book Festival.
The festival runs multiple days, but the big event happens Saturday across several squares.
Telfair Square is where most of the action will be taking place. It will be packed with many different authors and a few thousand of their closest fans.
The festival will present three headliner events:
- Opening Address – Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m., Trustees Theater
- Keynote Address – Friday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., Trustees Theater
- Closing Address – Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m., Trustees Theater
But the main event will be Festival Saturday. Throughout the day, over 40 nationally known authors will be meeting their fans and discussing their books around Telfair, Wright, and Chippewa squares.
Organizers say this year’s lineup is pretty impressive.
“There are some really diverse and interesting debut authors. There really is something for everyone at this year’s Savannah Book Festival.”
Festival Saturday is free to attend. If you would like to take part, it will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in and around Telfair Square.
Organizers say this festival draws around 10,000 tourists.
For additional 2020 Savannah Book Festival information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.