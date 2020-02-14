Changes made to recycling pick-up on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is making small steps in an effort to completely eliminate curbside recycling. One of those steps is putting in new bins for paper only and for tin only.
The city has been working to come up with ways for peoples' recyclables to not be contaminated with things that shouldn't be recycled. According to Fight Dirty Tybee volunteer, Tim Arnold, the city negotiated the contract with Atlantic Waste to do more frequent trash pickups.
However, people will be on their own when it comes to recycling come April 1. The Public Works station has added a paper only bin as well as a bin for tin.
"Paper, like glass, is a tough commodity right now. When it's put in a bin it gets ruined quickly, so what works is separating it out, putting it in a separate bin that's closed up where it can be dry and collected so it can be used,” Arnold said
Arnold said another thing they’re looking at doing is having a place where people can drop off glass.
