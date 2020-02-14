Zena McClain announces run for Chatham County D.A.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another hat has been thrown into the race for Chatham County District Attorney.
Thursday at the Buccaneer Club of Savannah, criminal defense and civil rights attorney Zena McClain announced her campaign for D.A. She says she is running on a platform of equal justice, fairness, and transparency, calling herself a justice reform warrior.
“In May 2019 there were 1,826 inmates, 1,680 of whom were awaiting trial, and our jail capacity was at 120 percent, yet crime, especially violent crime, is still rising,” she said.
Attorney Shalena Cook Jones will be running against McClain along with the current D.A., Meg Heap. Chatham County voters will cast their ballots for D.A. in November during the general election.
