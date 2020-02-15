Company files suit to stop Golden Ray removal

By WTOC Staff | February 15, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 6:07 PM

ST. SIMONS SOUND, Ga. (WTOC) -A salvage company is asking a federal judge to stop the Coast Guard and a rival company from removing the Golden Ray from the Saint Simons Sound.

The company is claiming the Coast Guard violated a 1990 federal law.

The law was passed to improve oil spill responses by allowing the capsized ship's owner to drop the firm as its pre-designated salvage responder.

The company says in the complaint the ship’s owner wanted an operator willing to remove the wreck in larger chunks.

