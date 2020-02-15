Ga. Dept. of Corrections confirm inmates injured at Smith State Prison

TATTNALL CO., Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Department of Corrections confirms to WTOC that several inmates at Smith State Prison were injured on Saturday.
The Department says all the injuries are non-life threatening and happened as the result of an “altercation”. The Tattnall County Sheriff’s office says that a chopper landed across the road from the prison.
GDC says no staff were injured in the incident.
The incident is under investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Standards.
