Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man says he was hit with nearly $500 in toll fees because a scammer made a copy of his license plate. WTVD-TV reports Ronnie Dickerson got the bills from Virginia, but he hasn't been to that state in two years. Virginia transportation officials sent Dickerson a photo of the car that was going through their tolls. It wasn't Dickerson's vehicle. He learned people can go online and order fake custom plates. Virginia officials waived the fees. The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says the best way to stop the scam was for Dickerson to turn in the personalized tag and get a license plate number.